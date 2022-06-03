Khushwant moves from Maybank to Capital A to head risk management

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Banker Khushwant Singh with more than two decades of risk management expertise leaves Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) to join Capital A Bhd, formerly known as AirAsia Group Bhd.

The 48-year-old banker will be responsible for the overall risk management framework and its adoption towards effective risk management at the investment holding company, he said in an update at his LinkedIn profile.

As the risk management head, he will report directly to the board’s risk management committee.

Khushwant is a risk management professional with 24 years global banking risk experience, with added experience in establishing and managing risk functions in two start up financial institutions in the Middle East, according to his profile.

He leaves Maybank, Malaysia’s largest financial institution by asset size, after serving for 11 years.

For the last six years, he has served as the operational risk head for its group global banking business. Here, he was responsible for the overall ownership of all operational risk management framework, standards, policies and methodologies in alignment with the business objectives of Maybank Group’s Global Banking aspirations.

In the Middle East, he spent about three years collectively as the senior specialist for risk at Al Khalij Commercial Bank and then as the operational risk and fraud manager at Abu Dhabi Finance. Prior to that, he had served Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia for a decade, leaving as the manager for fraud control unit.

Khushwant is also an active in volunteer work having served in a Sikh youth organisation in its top leadership. He is also an auditor with a gurdwara in Klang.

Khushwant’s dad, Charan Singh, had served in the Police Field Force (PFF) while his mother Mother Pritam Kaur was the homemaker. Khuswant is married to Naraern Kaur and the couple has two children.

Capital A, an investment holding company, is supposed to be the group’s transformation from an airline to a digital travel and lifestyle brand consisting of four business verticals: aviation (Airlines, Santan, GTR), digital (airasia Super App, Teleport, BigPay), ventures (airasia academy, airasia grocer) and engineering (Asia Digital Engineering).

