Sardar Piar Singh (1934 – 2022), Kuching, Sarawak

SARDAR PIAR SINGH
10.1.1934 – 6.6.2022
Village: Tarn Taran, Amritsar.
Babaji was a loving and inspirational person not only to his family and friends but also to the Kuching sangat. May Vaheguru bless his soul.
Wife: Late Charan Kaur
Missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 7 June 2022 (Tuesday) at Kuching Buddhist Memorial @ Seniawan, Bau
Cortège leaves residence in Kuching at 12:30pm.
Family and friends are invited to pay final respects to the dearly departed.
Path da Bhog: 18 June 2022 (Saturday), 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kuching)
Contact:
Jasbir (016 873 4669)
Tejbir (0111 605 7945)
| Entry: 6 June 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here