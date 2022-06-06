Sardar Piar Singh (1934 – 2022), Kuching, Sarawak

SARDAR PIAR SINGH

10.1.1934 – 6.6.2022

Village: Tarn Taran, Amritsar.

Babaji was a loving and inspirational person not only to his family and friends but also to the Kuching sangat. May Vaheguru bless his soul.

Wife: Late Charan Kaur

Missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 7 June 2022 (Tuesday) at Kuching Buddhist Memorial @ Seniawan, Bau

Cortège leaves residence in Kuching at 12:30pm.

Family and friends are invited to pay final respects to the dearly departed.

Path da Bhog: 18 June 2022 (Saturday), 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kuching)

Contact:

Jasbir (016 873 4669)

Tejbir (0111 605 7945)

| Entry: 6 June 2022 | Source: Family

