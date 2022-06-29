Vacancy | Singapore: CSGB Manager

The Central Sikh Gurdwara Board, Singapore is looking for well qualified and experienced staff to fill a vacancy at its Board office. CSGB Manages two Gurdwaras (Central Sikh Temple & Silat Road Sikh Temple) and a Sikh Centre.
CSGB Manager
Job Responsibilities
The administrative responsibilities of the CSGB Manager includes the following:
- Overall in charge of all the staff in the Board office and its 3 operating units
- Oversee all administrative, finance, maintenance and IT functions of the Board
- Interactions with sangat, CSGB units, external organisations and government agencies
- Ensure compliance with Board policies in all administrative areas and review efficiency opportunities
- Oversee all publicity and communication functions in CSGB
Qualifications and Experience
All aspiring candidates should be Gursikhs with the following:
- A good university degree
- A minimum of 8 years relevant management experience
- Be fluent in both Punjabi and English
- Have a reasonable understanding of Sikhism
- Have demonstrated good leadership qualities, initiative and inter-personal skills when dealing with people
- Be well versed with Microsoft Office
- Good IT knowledge will be an advantage
- Malaysian or Singapore Citizen or Singapore Permanent Resident
Interested candidates are requested to send their complete biodata, copies of education and training certificates, contact references (preferably with testimonials) from at least two previous employers by email to:
The President, Central Sikh Gurdwara Board
8 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 169541
Email: president@sikhs.org.sgWebsite: www.sikh.org.sg
