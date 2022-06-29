Vacancy | Singapore: CSGB Manager

The Central Sikh Gurdwara Board, Singapore is looking for well qualified and experienced staff to fill a vacancy at its Board office. CSGB Manages two Gurdwaras (Central Sikh Temple & Silat Road Sikh Temple) and a Sikh Centre.

CSGB Manager

Job Responsibilities

The administrative responsibilities of the CSGB Manager includes the following:

Overall in charge of all the staff in the Board office and its 3 operating units

Oversee all administrative, finance, maintenance and IT functions of the Board

Interactions with sangat, CSGB units, external organisations and government agencies

Ensure compliance with Board policies in all administrative areas and review efficiency opportunities

Oversee all publicity and communication functions in CSGB

Qualifications and Experience

All aspiring candidates should be Gursikhs with the following:

A good university degree

A minimum of 8 years relevant management experience

Be fluent in both Punjabi and English

Have a reasonable understanding of Sikhism

Have demonstrated good leadership qualities, initiative and inter-personal skills when dealing with people

Be well versed with Microsoft Office

Good IT knowledge will be an advantage

Malaysian or Singapore Citizen or Singapore Permanent Resident

Interested candidates are requested to send their complete biodata, copies of education and training certificates, contact references (preferably with testimonials) from at least two previous employers by email to:

The President, Central Sikh Gurdwara Board

8 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 169541

Email: president@sikhs.org.sgWebsite: www.sikh.org.sg

