In Loving Memory: Kerupal Kaur (Dharshini), Penang

FIRST BARSI

In Loving Memory of

KERUPAL KAUR (DHARSHINI)

Beloved wife of late Tara Singh

Children & Spouses:

Balbeer Singh & Jasmin Kaur (Rita)

Sushil Kaur & Satbir Singh

Kiranjit Kaur & Dr Amardeep Singh



Grandchildren:

Raashvin, Satleen, Roshan and Trishna.

1st Barsi Path Da Bhog will be held as the following:

Date: 7 Aug 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 9 am – 12 noon final bhog followed by lunch

Venue: Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, 51, Jalan Petani, 10510, Gerogetown, Penang

Contact:

Balbeer Singh 019 6757015

Sushil Kaur 017 5599196

Kiranjit Kaur 012 4615377

Our mum is dearly missed,

has always been cherished

and will be remembered forever by

her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters,

relatives and friends whose lives she had touched.

Please treat this as a personal invitation to our mother’s first Barsi.

Warm regards

Balbeer, Jasmin (Rita), Sushil, Satbir, Kiran, Dr Amardeep, Raashvin, Satleen, Roshan, Trishna

| Entry: 7 July 2022 | Source: Family

