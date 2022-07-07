In Loving Memory: Kerupal Kaur (Dharshini), Penang

FIRST BARSI
In Loving Memory of
KERUPAL KAUR (DHARSHINI)
Beloved wife of late Tara Singh
Children & Spouses:
Balbeer Singh & Jasmin Kaur (Rita)
Sushil Kaur & Satbir Singh
Kiranjit Kaur & Dr Amardeep Singh
Grandchildren:
Raashvin, Satleen, Roshan and Trishna.
1st Barsi Path Da Bhog will be held as the following:
Date: 7 Aug 2022 (Sunday)
Time: 9 am – 12 noon final bhog followed by lunch
Venue: Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, 51, Jalan Petani, 10510, Gerogetown, Penang
Contact:
Balbeer Singh 019 6757015
Sushil Kaur 017 5599196
Kiranjit Kaur 012 4615377
Our mum is dearly missed,
has always been cherished
and will be remembered forever by
her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters,
relatives and friends whose lives she had touched.
Please treat this as a personal invitation to our mother’s first Barsi.
Warm regards
Balbeer, Jasmin (Rita), Sushil, Satbir, Kiran, Dr Amardeep, Raashvin, Satleen, Roshan, Trishna
