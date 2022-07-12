Bibi Jit Kaur Gill (1953 – 2021), Muar

ਜਿਨਿ ਤੁਮ ਭੇਜੇ ਤਿਨਹਿ ਬੁਲਾਏ ਸੁਖ ਸਹਜ ਸੇਤੀ ਘਰਿ ਆਉ ॥

ਅਨਦ ਮੰਗਲ ਗੁਨ ਗਾਉ ਸਹਜ ਧੁਨਿ ਨਿਹਚਲ ਰਾਜੁ ਕਮਾਉ ॥੧॥

The One who sent you, has now recalled you; return to your home now in peace and pleasure.

In bliss and ecstasy, sing His Glorious Praises; by this celestial tune, you shall acquire your everlasting kingdom. ||1||

BIBI JIT KAUR GILL

15.11.1953 – 5.8.2021

In loving memory of our beloved Sister & Auntie, Bibi Jit Kaur Gill

Parents: Late Sardar Hazara Singh Gill (Ex-Police, Muar) & Late Sardarni Presin Kaur

First Barsi Prayers from 29 – 31 July, 2022 at Gurdwara Babeke Machap, Mukim Ayer Hitam, Johor

Programme as follows:

29.7.2022 (Friday) – 9am – Akhand Path commences with Sahej Path Da Bhog

30.7.2022 (Saturday) – Continuation of Akhand Path

31.7.2022 (Sunday) – Akhand Path Da Bhog at 9am, followed by Kirtan and Sehaj Path Da Bhog at 11.30am followed by Guru Ka Langgar therafter.

Contact:

Sardar Sandeep Singh Gill 011-51396610

Sardarni Hodal Kaur Gill 016-9653306

It was not easy letting you go without a proper bath and holding your hand and not departing you from the house, but situation were such at that time.We are sorry and praying that you forgive us. No goodbye and and no final words. But we will always pray knowing that you are in better place now with mummy and daddy. Bye till we meet again.

Please treat this as personnel invitation .

| Entry: 12 July 2022 | Source: Family

