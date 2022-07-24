Naranjan Singh Sidhu (Satu Ribu), (1937 – 2022), Ex Police / Sentul

NARANJAN SINGH SIDHU (SATU RIBU) S/O LATE JORA SINGH RAILWAYS SENTUL

29.3.1937 – 24.7.2022

Deeply missed by wife Satya Devi Dass d/o Durga Dass (Kuala Pilah) and daughter Reena and a host of relatives and friends.

You can pay last respects on 26 July 2022 (Tuesday), from 4.30pm to 6pm, at the residence.

Address: No 3/273, Jalan Udang Kepai, Taman Sri Segambut, Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves residence at 12pm, 27 July 2022 (Wednesday)

Saskar / Cremation: 2pm, 27 July 2022 (Wednesday) at Nirvana Crematorium Shah Alam.

Akand Path commences at 5pm on 28 July 2022 (Thursday) until 5pm 30 July 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 014 – 661 8905 / 012 – 686 7428

| Entry: 24 July 2022 | Source: Family

