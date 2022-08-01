In Memory: Harjinder Singh Gill @ Sunny (1980 – 2021), Ipoh

HARJINDER SINGH GILL @ SUNNY

5.9.1980 – 20.8.2021

Village: Thattal, Amritsar

Paternal Grandparents: Late Slakhan Singh & Late Gurnam Kaur of Cameron Highlands, Pahang

Maternal Grandparents: Late Tara Singh & Late Gurbachan Kaur of Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru

Parents: Gurcharan Singh Gill & Harbans Kaur Randhawa of Ipoh, Perak

Sibling: Teshminder Kaur Gill

1st Barsi – Path Da Phog: 13th Aug 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road), Ipoh

Contact:

Gurcharan 014 227 1090

Harbans 0113 9008 305

Teshminder 016 6609 200

One of the biggest truths in this world is death, but it’s very difficult to say goodbye to the person you love.

Our family never got a chance to say goodbye. He was gone before we knew it, and only God knew why.

Death leaves heartaches, no one can heal,

Memories are treasures, no one can steal.

You will always be loved and missed, in every way.

No tears, no verse, can ever say how much we miss you every day.

| Entry: 1 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

