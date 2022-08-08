Sikh bikers visit low density gurdwaras, senior citizen’s centre

Chardikala Ride 5.0 flag off at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 30 Sikh bikers visited a number of low density gurdwaras in the state of Selangor on Sunday (Aug 7).

The ride began from Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang. Gurdwara committee president Harnaak Singh and members of the local Sikh community came out in force to flag off the bikers. They then rode to gurdwaras in Kalumpang, Kuala Kubu Baru, Khalsa Land, Rasa, Ulu Yam and Serendah.

They also visited the Senior Citizen’s Retreat Center (SCRC) located adjacent to Gurdwara Sahib Ulu Yam, Selangor. SCRC advisor Master Daljit Singh welcomed the riders and briefed them on the centre’s objective and how it is managed. The bikers did an on-the-spot cash contribution. Daljit told them that the centre required continuous support.

Nicknamed Chardikala Ride 5.0, the event was organised by Gurwinder Singh and Dr Thesdave Singh. The participating bikers came from Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Chardikala Ride 5.0 visit the Senior Citizen’s Retreat Center (SCRC) located adjacent to Gurdwara Sahib Ulu Yam, Selangor. – Photo: Supplied

RELATED STORY:

Chardikala Ride 3.0 visit southern gurdwaras (Asia Samachar, 22 Sept 2020)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here