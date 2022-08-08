Singapore minister attends national day dialogue with Sikhs

Singapore minister Tan Kiat How at the SKA dialogue session – Photo: SKA

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Some 90 participants Singaporean Sikhs took part on a National Day Observance Ceremony and Dialogue Session involving a minister.

Organised by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) on 6 August 2022, Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Communications and Information, came as the guest of honour.

The session touched on several important issues close to the participants’ hearts. These included work-life balance in a post-COVID-19 environment, increasing cost of living and poverty, food security, mental health and depression, manpower foreign talent, and social cohesion, among others, according to a SKA statement.

The event was supported by the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB), Young Sikh Association (Singapore) and Singapore Sikh Professional Network.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, x 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here