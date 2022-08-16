Investment banker Paramjit joins MAVCAP as CIO

Paramjit Singh Gill – Photo: MAVCAP

Investment banker Paramjit Singh Gill is the new chief investment officer (CIO) at Malaysia Venture Capital Management Bhd (MAVCAP), the nation’s largest venture capital (VC) firm.

Paramjit has more than 13 years experience in regional corporate investment banking, structured finance and private equity.

In a statement, MAVCAP chairman Tunku Alizakri Alias announced the appointments of Paramjit and Noor Amy Ismail as its chief operating officer (COO).

“We are fortunate to have individuals of Noor [Amy]’s and Paramjit’s calibre and expertise to spearhead MAVCAP’s impact investment, based on sustainability measurements and digital transformation, under the leadership of our chief executive officer Shahril Anas Hassan Aziz,” he said.

Paramjit began his career as an investment banking analyst at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd before joining OCBC Bank Bhd in March 2013. He left the Singapore headquartered bank as a director and the country head of Malaysia for the mezzanine capital unit.

