Mata Mohinder Kaur (1929 – 2022), Pandamaran

MATA MOHINDER KAUR D/O RALA SINGH

04.10.1929 – 19.08.2022

Village: Chaunda, Sangrur

Husband: Late Kartar Singh Dhanoa

Children/Spouses:

Ragbir Singh/ Harminter Kaur

Surindar Singh/ Mangeet Kaur

Harbajan Singh/ Surjit Kaur

Jagjit Singh/ Randhir Kaur

Harjit Kaur/ Bhupinder Singh

Also deeply missed and forever cherished by Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Relatives and Friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.00pm, 19 August 2022 (Friday), at Jalan Bukit Kubur, Kawasan 1, Klang (Simpang Lima)

For those who would like to pay their last respects, they may do so from 12pm at 724A, Jalan Kundur, Pandamaran, 42000 Port Klang.

Please adhere to all COVID-SOP.

Sukhmani Sahib @ 1.30pm.

Cortege leaves from residence at 3.15pm.

Path da Bhog: TBA

Contact:

012-2721197 Ragbir Singh

017-6052350 Surindar Singh

019-3925143 Harbajan Singh

012-2032657 Jagjit Singh



| Entry: 19 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here