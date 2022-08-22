Seremban ladies whip up methiya. What’s the occasion?

Photo: GS Seremban Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Istri Satsang of Gurdwara Sahib Seremban came together in full force to prepare methiya (sweets) in conjunction with Parkash Dihara of Guru Granth Sahib.

The Parkash Dihara (literally installation day) refers to the incident when the Pothee Sahib (as the Granth Sahib was called then) was completed by Guru Arjun Dev Ji at Ramsar and installed for the first time at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Baba Budha Ji was installed the first Granthee (minister of the Granth). Guru Arjun Dev paid obeisance (matha tekna) and the Pothee became a permanent feature of Sikh diwans from then on. (Source: here)

﻿

