Dato Tikaram Kami (1960 – 2022), Shah Alam

DATO TIKARAM KAMI S/O LATE GAJLAL KAMI

17.10.1960 – 3.9.2022

Wife: Datin Baljeet Kaur d/o Late Mohindar Singh Sidhu

Balram Tikaram (Son) & Preet Kamal Toor (Daughter-In-Law)

Soniya Ram Tikaram (Daughter)

Grandchildren: Aanchal Ram Kaur & Aashna Ram Kaur

Brothers / Sister :

Janaklal Kami s/o Late Gajlal Kami

Deoparkash Kami s/o Late Gajlal Kami

Late Vimal Kumar s/o Late Gajlal Kami

Nainakala d/o Late Gajlal Kami

Saskaar / Cremation: 11:30am, 5 September 2022 (Monday), at Nirwana Crematorium, Shah Alam, Selangor

Cortège leaves from No. 1, Jalan Tegap 25/98, Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, 40400 Shah Alam, Selangor at 11:00am on 5 September 2022 (Monday)

Sahej Path da Bhog will be held on 11 September 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Contact

Balram Tikaram 017 332 1845

Pritam Singh 012 385 2321

Malbindar Singh 012 506 7851

Balrinder Singh 012 335 7665

Gone too soon. Will be remembered and missed by all. Have led a celebrated life surrounded by loved ones, relatives and friends. May your soul rest in peace and your loving memories give us comfort and strength.



| Entry: 3 Sept 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here