In Memory: Sardarni Sarjeet Kaur (1929 – 2021), Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

FIRST BARSI
SARDARNI SARJEET KAUR A/P RATTAN SINGH
(1929 – 2021)
Husband: Late Sardar Gian Singh A/L Bhagwan Singh
Forever will be remembered and cherished by:-
Children and In-laws,
Grandchildren and In-laws and Great Grandchildren.
1st Barsi, Sahej Path da Bhog will be held on 17 September 2022 (Saturday) from 10 am – 12 pm at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement, Kuala Lumpur. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Contact:
Dato Gordev Singh 019 281 9988
Satwant 019 598 1438
Mahinder 014 627 0061
| Entry: 8 Sept 2022 | Source: Family
