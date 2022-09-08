In Memory: Sardarni Sarjeet Kaur (1929 – 2021), Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

FIRST BARSI

SARDARNI SARJEET KAUR A/P RATTAN SINGH

(1929 – 2021)

Husband: Late Sardar Gian Singh A/L Bhagwan Singh

Forever will be remembered and cherished by:-

Children and In-laws,

Grandchildren and In-laws and Great Grandchildren.

1st Barsi, Sahej Path da Bhog will be held on 17 September 2022 (Saturday) from 10 am – 12 pm at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement, Kuala Lumpur. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Dato Gordev Singh 019 281 9988

Satwant 019 598 1438

Mahinder 014 627 0061

| Entry: 8 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

