Sardar Awtar Singh Wathan (1935 – 2022), ex-British and Malaysian Army

SARDAR AWTAR SINGH WATHAN S/O DIAL SINGH

4.7.1935 – 9.9.2022

Sardar Awtar Singh Wathan s/o Dial Singh of Gunung Rapat, Ipoh, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on the 9th of September 2022. He was born on the 4th of July 1935 in Buntong, Ipoh. He was a decorated soldier in both the British and Malaysian Armed Forces, and thereafter founded Wathan Equipment Specialists. He was also a member of the Subang Sikh Association. Following his retirement, he lived in Desa Perwira, Ipoh with his loving wife, Bibi Bans Kaur.

His proud progeny comprise his sons and daughters (in-law) Navinder Singh Wathan & Jasvinder Josen, Devinder Singh Wathan & Bimeldeep Kaur, Govinder Singh Wathan & Kesvinder Kaur Chahal; and his grandchildren Jehan Singh Wathan, Jenevie Kaur Wathan, Himmat Singh Wathan, and Millen Kaur Wathan.

Please join us for the Path da Bhog on the 17th of September 2022 (Saturday), from 6pm to 8pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gunung Rapat, Lorong Gunung Rapat II, Gunung Rapat, 31350 Ipoh, Perak.

Contact: +6017 200 0668 (Navin)

| Entry: 11 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

