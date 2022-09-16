Sharanjit Singh now New Straits Times executive editor

A newsman to the core, Sharanjit has covered global events ranging from the UN General Assembly to the uprising in Thailand, insurgency in Pattani and Tsunami in Aceh.

Sharanjit Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

An unpretentious, steadfast journalist who was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight when he created a window into one of the world’s most high-profile corruption and money-laundering trials has been made a top editor at an English newspaper at Malaysia.

Sharanjit Singh Tara Singh was appointed the executive editor of the New Straits Times (NST) as part of a recent editorial reshuffle at the 177-year old newspaper, now under the Media Prima Bhd stable. He will oversee the entire spectrum of the NST’s content and digital operations.

Sharanjit, who hails from Alor Star, Kedah, began his journalism journey in 1996 when he enrolled in the NST training scheme by chance, resulting in a career spanning more than two-and-a-half decades with stints as the bureau chief in Kedah, Perlis, Melaka and Penang and a string of awards including the highly coveted MPI best investigative journalist award.

A newsman to the core, Sharanjit has covered global events ranging from the UN General Assembly to the uprising in Thailand, insurgency in Pattani and Tsunami in Aceh.

More recently, however, he quietly amassed a following through his coverage of the trial of the nation’s ex-PM Najib Razak where his daily reporting brought to life the daily shenanigans of the key protagonists. One could almost imagine being a fly on the wall during this much touted and eagerly followed court proceedings that was meticulously covered by Sharanjit.

Sharanjit takes all of this in his stride despite having formed strong friendships with those who fought valiantly for justice in the Federal Court.

Sharanjit is a man from humble beginnings who is rejuvenated by nature and traveling the road less traveled. His secret passion is his small garden patch on his balcony which he tends with much love and affection.

In the reshuffle, Farrah Naz Karim was appointed as group editor while Najmuddin Najib was made associate editor for content and digital. Both Sharanjit and Najmuddin were NST’s senior news editors.

RELATED STORY:

Perak-born Sikh made partner at US PR firm, handles Hollywood personalities (Asia Samachar, 3 July 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here