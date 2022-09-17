Baljeet Kaur Grewal joins large Malaysian REIT as director

A Malaysian REIT taps expertise of Baljeet Kaur Grewal, a senior investment banking and strategy professional who has worked in Malaysia, Kuwait and Kazakhstan

Baljeet Kaur Grewal – Photo: Samruk-Kazyna event in Astana, Kazakhstan

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

High flying investment and strategy expert Baljeet Kaur Grewal takes on her first directorship at a Malaysian public listed company.

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust, one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia, has tapped her as an independent and non-executive director, according to its announcement at Bursa Malaysia on Sept 14.

She is a senior investment banking and strategy professional with experiences interalia in investment banking, direct investment portfolio management, Islamic finance and credit research, according to the announcement.

She had worked at Deutsche Morgan Grenfell and ABN AMRO Bank Asia before joining Maybank Investment Bank, Malaysia (Aseambankers) in 2002 as the capital market research (fixed income) head. Four years later, she appointed as the Managing Directors & Vice Chairman of KFH Research Ltd, a subsidiary of Kuwait Finance House.

In 2015, she served as an advisory and finance specialist (West Asian Economic Mission) for Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Turkey and appointed as the Managing Director, Strategy & Portfolio Investments / Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund of Kazakhstan.

She also served as member of the management board and a non-independent director of KazMunayGas National Oil Company, Kazakhstan.

Baljeet has studied Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) from the University of Cambridge and BA International Economics (1st Class Hons) from University of Hertfordshire.

Pavillion REIT’s assets are located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur. Its principal investment policy is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region, according to information at its website.

RELATED STORY:

Baljeet Kaur on Kazakh fund privatization program over CNBC (Asia Samachar, 12 April 2017)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here