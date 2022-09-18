Harbans Kaur d/o Late Fauja Singh (1934 – 2022), Ipoh

HARBANS KAUR D/O LATE FAUJA SINGH

10.3.1934 – 8.9.2022

Passed away on 8 September 2022, leaving behind:

Husband, Gurdeep Singh (Ipoh)

Children, Jagdish (UM), Veena and Evan (Sydney)

Grandchildren, Gavin and Julian

And a host of relatives and friends to grieve their loss.

She is preceded in death by her son, Inderjeet.

Akhand Path will commence on Thursday (22 September 2022) at 8.30 am and the Path da Bhog will take place on Saturday (24/09/2022) at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh, followed by Kirtan, Sahej Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

﻿

| Entry: 18 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

