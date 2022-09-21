Aussie tax official talks about his turban

By Harjit Singh | Australia |

“While growing up in Australia I have always kept a close connection with my culture. I wear my turban as a daily reminder to stand up for respect and equality for all those around me.

My personal experiences have made me determined to ensure we all feel like we belong. Through co-founding a not-for-profit initiative, I’m proud to have generated over 10,000 meaningful one-on-one conversations between strangers, to build an understanding of respect and equality across cultures.

It’s great to be a part of an organisation that’s dedicated to supporting culturally and linguistically diverse communities. From providing translated information, to assisting people to lodge their tax return through our Tax Help program, our commitment to helping others reflects our values for inclusion and diversity.” – Harjit Singh, ATO Assistant Commissioner, Tax Counsel Network

(Source: Australian Taxation Office Facebook)

