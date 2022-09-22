500 from Panjab border belt reverts from Christianity to Sikhi

‘Ghar wapsi’ event at Chheharta gurdwara – Photos: Videograb from SGPC Facebok

With his daughter terribly ill, a Sikh (middle in the photo) claimed that his family had turned to the local Christian church for help. One year later, his daughter died. Not long after, his son fell ill as well and he later lost his job.

With no source of income, he felt stuck.

“I thank the granthi sahib of our gurdwara for bringing us back to Guru Sahib,” he says in this video posted at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Facebook page. See here.

He is part of some 500 members from six dozen families from a Panjab border belt who have reverted to Sikhi, thanks to SGPC intervention.

The ‘ghar wapsi’ programme was held at Gurdwara Chheharta Sahib Patshahi Chhevin yesterday (Sept 21), reports Tribune News Service.

The families belonged to Guru Ki Wadali, Khaparkheri, Ramuwal, Dhatal, Cheecha, Bhakna, Burj, Sohal, Jhabbal and other villages of the border area.

SGPC officials present were Mangwinder Singh Khaparkheri, Bawa Singh Gumanpura, Dharam Parchar committee member Sukhwarsh Singh Pannu, and assistant secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan.

