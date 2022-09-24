Two Sikhs power up at Malaysia’s armwrestling championship

Aniljit Singh (left) in the finals at National Armwrestling Championship 2022. Right: Navinder Kaur

Aniljit Singh and Navinder Kaur made their marks at the recent Malaysian National Armwrestling Championship 2022.

Aniljit, who has been competing for the past six years, emerged as the champion for the right hand under 21 below 70kg category.

Competing for the first time, Navinder made a remarkable showing when she emerged the first runner-up for two categories: left-hand female below 65kg and right-hand female below 65kg.

Aniljit and Navinder, who represented the Putrajaya state as they were under the Putrajaya Armwrestling Team, were coached by former national armwrestler Guniljit Singh, who was also one of the referees at the two-day championship which ended on Sept 11.

Aniljit and Navinder are now training for the upcoming Asian tournament which will be held next year.

The event was organised by the Malaysia Armwrestling Federation (MYARM), the national governing body of armwrestling in Malaysia.

