Swimmer Arvin Shaun bags Sukma gold, but disqualified in another event

Swimmer Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal was in a class of his own when he completed the 50m men’s back stroke at the Malaysian young athlete’s SUKMA 2022 championship with a time of 26.94s.

He was denied another medal when he was disqualified in the 200m individual medley. As a SEA Games fianlist, he is only allowed to compete in two events.

“Came away with a gold in the 50m back but disappointed I couldn’t showcase my 200 IM in the final after getting DQ in the morning heats. It is what it is and I’ll be back to show my ability in that event,” he said in a social media message.

“I’m also so happy to finally be able to go back to my team and family in Australia after being away for a year. I learnt so much about my swimming in the past year and can’t wait to evolve it even more.”

Sukma, short for Sukan Malaysia, is a biennial national multi-sport event involving young athletes representing the various states. Arvin represented Terengganu.

At SEA Games 2022 in Hanoi, Arvin was a silver for the men’s 4×200 metre freestyle. In 2019, Arvin became the first swimmer of Sikh-descent to compete in SEA Games, the games for Southeast Asia nations.

