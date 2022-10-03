First cheap gas, now Arizona Sikh couple offering free rides to senior citizens in need

Jaswinder Singh and Ramandeep Kaur at their gas station in Phoenix – Photo: Fox 10 videograb

By Asia Samachar | United States

A gas station in the Phoenix area that is known for selling cheap gas is now giving seniors a break by offering them free rides to get important supplies.

The service can be used by anyone over 60 who lives within a 10-mile radius of Jaswinder Singh and Ramandeep Kaur’s store, and the they will drive those who use the service to the airport, bank or pharmacy if they need a ride, for no charge, reports Fox 10 Phoenix.

Singh and his wife Kaur know there are a lot of charities out there, but they couldn’t find one offering free rides to local seniors in need. As a result, they started CK Community Services. “CK” stands for “Chardi Kala” in Punjabi, which means “Positive Attitude.”

“Especially our elderly people, they really need help,” Kaur told the media portal. To this, Singah added: “They’re alone, they need help. Sometimes, they tell us they don’t have rides, but they still come here to appreciate what we are doing. So that’s what we are thinking, so we can help them in a different way.”

Click here to view the video report.

