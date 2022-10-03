Karandev Singh (2005 – 2022), Taman Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

KARANDEV SINGH A/L VASDEV SINGH
Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Danau Kota Kuala Lumpur.
4.6.2005 – 27.9.2022
Village: Punjab (Kairon)
Father: Vasdev Singh A/L Kundu Singh
Mother: Sunita Kaur @ Sunita A/P A.R.Subbaraman
Paternal Grandparents: Kundu Singh (Ex TNB) and Late Pritam Kaur
Maternal Grandparents: A. R. Subbaraman (Ex Telekom) and Late: N. Leelavathy
Brother: Sanjeev Singh A/L Vasdev Singh
Path da Bhog: 9:30am-12:00pm, 8 October 2022 (Saturday), at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Contact:
Balbir Singh: 016-3828047
Ram: 017-3620668
Kindly treat this as personal invitation from the family. For any further information please contact above mentioned.
You will always be remembered with your witty smile, helpful attitude and mischievousness.❤️🙏🏻❤️
| Entry: 3 Oct 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here