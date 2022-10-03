Karandev Singh (2005 – 2022), Taman Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

KARANDEV SINGH A/L VASDEV SINGH

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Danau Kota Kuala Lumpur.

4.6.2005 – 27.9.2022

Village: Punjab (Kairon)

Father: Vasdev Singh A/L Kundu Singh

Mother: Sunita Kaur @ Sunita A/P A.R.Subbaraman

Paternal Grandparents: Kundu Singh (Ex TNB) and Late Pritam Kaur

Maternal Grandparents: A. R. Subbaraman (Ex Telekom) and Late: N. Leelavathy

Brother: Sanjeev Singh A/L Vasdev Singh

Path da Bhog: 9:30am-12:00pm, 8 October 2022 (Saturday), at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Contact:

Balbir Singh: 016-3828047

Ram: 017-3620668

Kindly treat this as personal invitation from the family. For any further information please contact above mentioned.

You will always be remembered with your witty smile, helpful attitude and mischievousness.❤️🙏🏻❤️

| Entry: 3 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

