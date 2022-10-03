Malaysian hockey veterans in action at Master World Cup in South Africa

Veterans all set for at Master World Cup in South Africa

A quick quiz for Malaysian hockey fans. Do you recognise any of the players above? This is the Malaysian veteran team competing in the Over 50 at the Master World Cup now going on in Cape Town, South Africa.

This team has finished two games with two draws when they met Wales (1-1) and US (5-5).

Timezone : RSA is 6 hours behind Malaysia

Sat 1 Oct – Msia (1) vs Wales (1) – 15:30

Sun 2 Oct – Msia (5) vs (5) USA – 17:15

Mon 3 Oct – Msia vs England – 15:15

Wed 5 Oct – Msia vs Germany – 10:15

Thu 6 Oct – Msia vs Spore – 08:15

Sun 9 Oct – Msia vs SoM RSA – 08:15

Mon 10 Oct – Classification & Finals

Tournament Details : https://tinyurl.com/4bbtbtrk

Live Streaming : https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCZsnnZPWWFQ0Yqcf8_hbzog

(Photo and details courtesy of Michael Warren)

