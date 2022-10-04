Jogi star Diljit Dosanjh’s 5 best performances, thanks to The Telegraph

Diljit Dosanjh in Phillauri

Diljit Singh Dosanjh gave a sterling performance in Jogi, which recalls the horrors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The Udta Punjab actor has played a variety of roles in Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry. There has been no looking back for the singer-turned-actor since he began his acting career in 2011.

In that spirit, The Telegraph had put together Diljit’s top performances in both Punjabi and Hindi films.

Shivjeet Singh Mann in Punjab 1984 (2014) – Anurag Singh’s period drama Punjab 1984 revolves around the 1984–86 Punjab insurgency’s impact on social life.

Sartaj Singh in Udta Punjab (2016) – In Abhishek Chaubey’s 2016 black comedy crime drama, which sheds light on drug abuse cases in Punjab, Diljit’s Sartaj is a corrupt junior police inspector who is happy to receive bribes from drug mafias until it affects his family — his brother overdoses but survives.

Roop Lal in Phillauri (2017) – In this fantasy comedy directed by Anshai Lal, Diljit plays Roop Lal, an alcoholic Punjabi folk singer in pre-Independence India.

Sandeep Singh in Soorma (2018) – Diljit portrays former Indian national Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh in Shaad Ali’s 2018 biographical sports drama Soorma.

Suraj Singh Dhillon in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020) – Diljit plays a wealthy dairy owner, who is desperate to get married, in Abhishek Sharma’s 2020 slapstick comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Despite being good-looking and rich, he is rejected by prospective brides.

