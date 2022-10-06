Buntong Sikhs reunion attract 300 strong turnout

Buntong Sikhs 2022 reunion – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 300 current and former residents of Buntong, a suburb of Perak state capital of Ipoh, thronged a reunion night on Saturday (Oct 1, 2022) that saw some of them catching up for the first time in two decades. It was a night to remember for many as they exchanged stories and updated each other on their lives.

“This kind of events should be had more often in various parts of the country to keep our community united,” said organiser Awtar Singh.

Some 40 so-called legendary senior residence of Buntong were rewarded for their contribution to the local community.

The event will be planned every two years to maintain the bonding among the Buntong families, said organising committee secretary Jasbir Singh Nannuan.

Buntong Sikhs 2022 reunion – Photo: Supplied

Buntong Sikhs 2022 reunion – Photo: Supplied

Organisers Jasbir Singh Nannuan (left) and Awtar Singh

Buntong Sikhs 2022 reunion – Photo: Supplied

