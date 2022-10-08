Ravinder Singh (1971 – 2022), Sentul

RAVINDER SINGH A/L HARNAM SINGH

18.5.1971 – 8.10.2022

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

With profound grief and sorrow we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved on 8th October 2022

Mother: Bant Kaur (Sentul)

Grandson of Babu Singh Vehra (Sungai Besi)

The cortège will leave the residence 117, Jalan Union off Jalan Sentul 51000 Kuala Lumpur at 1:00pm, 9th October 2022 (Sunday)

Saskaar/Cremation: 9th October 2022 (Sunday) at Jalan Loke Yew at 3pm, 9th October 2022 (Sunday)

Path da Bhog: 15th October 2022 (Saturday), 5pm-7pm at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Contact:

Palvin: +60 12-270 5404

Sandeep: +60 10-259 2300

Satnam: +60 12-360 5015

﻿

| Entry: 8 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

