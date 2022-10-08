Ravinder Singh (1971 – 2022), Sentul

RAVINDER SINGH A/L HARNAM SINGH
18.5.1971 – 8.10.2022
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.
With profound grief and sorrow we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved on 8th October 2022
Mother: Bant Kaur (Sentul)
Grandson of Babu Singh Vehra (Sungai Besi)
The cortège will leave the residence 117, Jalan Union off Jalan Sentul 51000 Kuala Lumpur at 1:00pm, 9th October 2022 (Sunday)
Saskaar/Cremation: 9th October 2022 (Sunday) at Jalan Loke Yew at 3pm, 9th October 2022 (Sunday)
Path da Bhog: 15th October 2022 (Saturday), 5pm-7pm at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
Contact:
Palvin: +60 12-270 5404
Sandeep: +60 10-259 2300
Satnam: +60 12-360 5015
| Entry: 8 Sept 2022 | Source: Family
