Police clerk’s son gifts S$1m to set up Singapore O&G visiting professorship

It is not everyday that someone steps forward to part with their hard earned money to allow teaching to flourish. But it happens. Today was one of those days.

A senior consultant for obstetrics ＆ gynaecology (O＆G) has endowed S$1 million to set up a visiting professorship at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Prof Kuldip Singh presented the gift to establish the Kuldip Singh Visiting Professorship in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), a place that he has been associated with for close to five decades.

The visiting professorship will support professors from any speciality of O&G to find like-minded research partners of the same speciality and mentor promising academics to enhance the calibre of translational research in O&G.

The son of a police clerk is a senior consultant at the benign gynaecology division at National University Hospital’s (NUH) O&G department.

Two fellow professors, Prof Wong Peng Cheang and Prof Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran, also contributed to set up the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centennial Bursary and the Sabaratnam Arulkumaran Scholarship.

The presentations were witnessed by Singapore president Halimah Yacob at the Centenary Celebration Conference of Department Of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, today (8 Oct 2022).

“Together with other donors, their contributions will go towards supporting undergraduate education, early career research academics and visiting professors,” she said in a social media entry.

Prof Kuldip completed his basic MBBS degree at the NUS in 1977 and has been in the university’s O&G department since 1980, obtaining his MRCOG (UK) and MMed (O&G) in 1983. His current practice includes all areas of general O&G. He has a special interest in fertility regulation and family planning, having obtained a MA in Population Research with Distinction from University of Exeter, United Kingdom.

Kuldip’s father Baboo Bagga Singh arrived in Singapore in 1919 and joined as a clerk with the Police Department. He kept a milking cow near his home to supplement his income, delivered in milk bottles to bottles to nearby customers in the May and Towner Road areas. Baboo Bagga Singh passed away in 1971.

The narrative was captured in Singapore’s Early Sikh Pioneers: Origins, Settlement, Contributions and Institutions, a book compiled and edited by his elder brother Rishpal Singh Sidhu. Kuldip has four siblings – Rishpal and three sisters.

Baboo Bagga Singh – Source: Family / Singapore’s Early Sikh Pioneers

