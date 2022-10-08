Satellite engineer volunteers at Paris astronautical congress

Brelveenraj Kaur with geoscientist and first black woman spacecraft pilot Sian “Leo” Proctor (left) and NS astronaut and engineer Sara Sabry

By Brelveenraj Kaur | Malaysia |

I had the stellar opportunity to attend the 73rd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Paris from 17th September 2022 until 23rd September 2022. It was an honour to be selected as a volunteer and I’ve had such great cohort to work with during the event.

The theme of this record-breaking IAC2022 event was – #spacefor@ll (read: Space for all). The event was intense with plethora of discussions and presentations by agencies, research institutes, lectures & networking sessions in making space more sustainable, inclusive and diverse. I am also inspired by the technical and interactive sessions presented during the IAC for I believe the team will be the epitome of change and future leaders in the space sector.

In a nutshell, the IAC 2022 was incredibly inspiring and rewarding all around. It was great reconnecting with fellow leaders and members from the Space Generation Advisory Council besides discovering new space colleagues, mentors, and friends. I’m mostly grateful for this opportunity to forge meaningful connections with the global space community, and I look forward to collectively advancing space in the near future. As Astera Per Aspera

Brelveenraj Kaur is a Satellite Engineer at Malaysia-based MEASAT Global Berhad

Brelveenraj Kaur at the 73rd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Paris

RELATED STORY:

Satellite engineer Brelveenraj Kaur shoots for the stars, aims to be astronaut (Asia Samachar, 10 Oct 2012)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here