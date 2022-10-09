Manvin Khera crowned Miss Earth Malaysia 2023

Manvin Kaur Khera cowned Miss Earth Malaysia 2023 (Ratu Wanita Malaya)

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Manvin Kaur Khera has been crowned Miss Earth Malaysia 2023 (Ratu Wanita Malaya), taking over from Dr Kajel Kaur who won the pageant last year.

Manvin and five other winners will head for the global event in Philippines. The other winners are: Malveen Kaur for Miss Face of Humanity 2023, Aileen Devi Eric for Miss Global Malaysia 2023 Sunshine, Thanu Shri for Miss Eco Malaysia 2023, Taanusiya Chetty for Miss Asia Pacific Malaysia 2023 and Kash Bhullar for Miss Star Malaysia 2023.

In 2022, Perak-born medical doctor Dr Kajel became the first Punjabi and a Sikh to be crowned Miss Earth Malaysia.

Manvin Kaur Khera and the rest of the top winners at Miss Earth Malaysia 2023

RELATED STORY:

Ipoh-born medical doctor Kajel Kaur crowned Miss Earth Malaysia 2022 (Asia Samachar, 1 April 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here