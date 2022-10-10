Parliament dissolved, Malaysia gets ready for general elections

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Malaysian Parliament has been dissolved to pave the way for the 15th general elections (GE), one who’s outcome is far from certain as competing power blocks vie for power.

The 14th GE saw Pakatan Harapan (PH) come to power in a stunning victory over Barisan Nasional (BN), the long-serving political coalition led by Umno.

The elections brought the PKR-DAP-Amanah trio into power, with Gobind Singh Deo emerging as the first Sikh to become a federal minister in Asia outside India.

But the government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad collapsed 22 months later.

Gobind’s eldest brother, Jagdeep Singh Deo, won a state assembly seat in Penang while another brother Ramkarpal Singh won the Bukit Gelugor parliament seat. The the trio are expected to be contesting this time around again.

In a special address at 3pm today (Oct 10), Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has approved his request to dissolve Parliament, adding that the dates for nominations and polling will be decided by the Election Commission (EC).

