Jairaj Singh: Judo champion in the making

Form Six student Jairaj Singh, who bagged the bronze medal for Judo at the recent Sukma Games 2022, has his eyes trained on bigger trophies.

“I want to compete in the SEA Games. And, maybe one day in the Olympics,” he said.

Sukma, short for Sukan Malaysia, is a biennial national multi-sport event involving young athletes representing the various states. The 18-year old student at MBS Pudu represented Kuala Lumpur.

“I picked judo to continue the legacy my grandfather has left behind as a wrestler and judo was the closest sport to wrestling,” he told Asia Samachar in a text message.

His paternal grandfather (dada), Jaswant Singh was a wrestler who had won in some national competitions.

Jairaj, who won the silver medal at the National Senior Championship 2022, has his eyes trained on the SEA Games and the Olympics.

Hi parents Suginder Singh is a teacher while mother Ranjit Kaur is a manager at an insurance company.

Wrestler Jaswant Singh in action – Photo: Family

JAIRAJ’S JUDO JOURNEY:

2018 – National Cadet U-18 Championship- Bronze

2019 – Penang International Judo Championship (U-18 Cadet – Gold; U-23 Junior – Silver; Senior – Silver)

National Cadet U-18 Championship – Gold

National Junior U-23 Championship – Silver

2022 – National Senior Championship – Silver

2022 Sukma – Bronze

