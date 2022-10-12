Dhanwant Singh (1958 – 2022), Perai, Penang

DHANWANT SINGH A/L GAJAH SINGH
17.7.1958 – 11.10.2022
Village: Valtoha, Amritsar
Wife: Dalwinder Kaur
Children / Spouse:
1) Dhanraj Singh / Rajvinder Kaur
2) Palvinder Singh / Gurprit Kaur
3) Kalvinjit Singh
Grandchildren:
1) Gurrajver Singh
2) Resaayen Kaur
Saskar: 12 October 2022 at Berapit Bukit Mertajam
Sahej Path Da Bhog: 23 October 2022 (Sunday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Perai
Contact:
Dhanraj Singh 0125780051
Palvinder Singh 0165911112
Ranjit Singh Sandhu 0174743334
Entry: 12 Sept 2022 | Source: Family
