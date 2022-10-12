Dhanwant Singh (1958 – 2022), Perai, Penang

DHANWANT SINGH A/L GAJAH SINGH

17.7.1958 – 11.10.2022

Village: Valtoha, Amritsar

Wife: Dalwinder Kaur

Children / Spouse:

1) Dhanraj Singh / Rajvinder Kaur

2) Palvinder Singh / Gurprit Kaur

3) Kalvinjit Singh

Grandchildren:

1) Gurrajver Singh

2) Resaayen Kaur

Saskar: 12 October 2022 at Berapit Bukit Mertajam

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 23 October 2022 (Sunday), from 9am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Perai

Contact:

Dhanraj Singh 0125780051

Palvinder Singh 0165911112

Ranjit Singh Sandhu 0174743334

| Entry: 12 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

