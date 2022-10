Tara Singh (1927 – 2022), Port Dickson

TARA SINGH A/L TEJA SINGH

22.6.1927 – 8.10.2022

Village: Abhipur, Dist Ropar

A fervent Sewadar and devoted Sikh. He led a fulfilling and enriching life.

Our dear father is missed very much. We’d like to thank everyone for your kind wishes and support during this difficult time.

Wife: Late Mohendra Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Sadu Singh / Sukhbinder Kaur (Subang Jaya)

Karnail Singh / Jasbir Kaur (Port Dickson)

Harbans Kaur (Subang Jaya)

Harpajan Singh (Port Dickson)

Siblings:

Late Ajmer Kaur / Late Gurmukh Singh

Master Ajmer Singh (Ex-HM) / Nasib Kaur

Charan Kaur (Charno) / Capt Gurdev Singh (India)

Late Bhag Singh (Lawyer) / Late Mukhtiar Kaur

Late Gian Kaur / Piara Singh ( Subang Jaya)

Also remembered by nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and host of relatives and friends

Sehaj Paath Da Bhog : 22nd October 2022 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson

Contact:

Karnail Singh – 019-6533278

Sukhvinder Singh – 019-2074435



| Entry: 16 Sept 2022 | Source: Family



