Misinterpretation of Gurbani: Saho Hamara Toon Dhani

By Harbans Singh Kandola | Opinion |

Saho Hamara Toon Dhani Jaisee Toon Raas Deh Taisee Hum Leh (SGGS, page 165)

ਸਾਹੁ ਹਮਾਰਾ ਤੂੰ ਧਣੀ ਜੈਸੀ ਤੂੰ ਰਾਸਿ ਦੇਹਿ ਤੈਸੀ ਹਮ ਲੇਹਿ ॥

This verse of Gurbani has been misunderstood and erroneously interpreted by various authors. For example, it has been given the following erroneous interpretation:

O, Master you are my BANKER. I receive only that capital what you give me. Thou O Master art my BANKER. As is the stock- in- trade that THOU give me, likewise do I receive. You are my rich money lender. The amount of capital you loan I take.

These translations have no spiritual value, no guidance how to be good human being, SACHIARA, no direction in changing SIKH PSYCHE. Why the Sikh scholars interpreted Gurbani so literally. In my opinion these scholars had little understanding of the basic principles of Sikhi.

The key reasons for such literal and meaningless translations are the misinterpretations of the words SAHO ਸਾਹੁ and RAAS ਰਾਸਿ. The literal meaning of saho is SHHAHOOKAR, wealthy, rich person, who lends money to others. The word raas literally mean SARMAYA, money wealth. Without searching for essence of these words, these words are used literally.

Guru says Gur Kee Bani Gur Te Jatee ਗੁਰ ਕੀ ਬਾਣੀ ਗੁਰ ਤੇ ਜਾਤੀ (SGGS, 1346). The spiritual meaning and essence of such words are found in the text of Gurnani.

In spiritual philosophy of Guru Nanak what is saho?

Sacha Saho Ik Toon Hor Jagat Wanjara (SGGS, 140).

ਸਚਾ ਸਾਹੁ ਇਕੁ ਤੂੰ ਹੋਰੁ ਜਗਤੁ ਵਣਜਾਰਾ ॥੬॥

Satgur Saho Sikh Wanjare (SGGS, 430).

ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਸਾਹੁ ਸਿਖ ਵਣਜਾਰੇ ॥

Word saho in this verse is SHABAD GURU, DIVINE WISDOM, SPIRITUAL ENLIGHTENER, TREASURE OF VIRTUES.

What is the meaning of raas?

Har Bhagtan Har Dhan Raas Hai (SGGS, 28).

ਹਰਿ ਭਗਤਾ ਹਰਿ ਧਨੁ ਰਾਸਿ ਹੈ ਗੁਰ ਪੂਛਿ ਕਰਹਿ ਵਾਪਾਰੁ ॥

Nanak Naam Mile Sach Raas (SGGS, 192).

ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮੁ ਮਿਲੈ ਸਚੁ ਰਾਸਿ ॥੪॥੬੪॥੧੩੩॥

Word RAAS in spiritual philosophy of Guru Nanak mean SHABAD GURU, BANI GURU, NAAM.

Now, with the understanding of the words saho and raas according to the spiritual philosophy of SGGS, we can properly interpret the above verse, as follows:

O my MASTER, WAHGURU you are treasure of spiritual enlightenment, awakening, you are my provider of divine wisdom, divine knowledge and treasure of godly virtues, compassion, tolerance, kindness, contentment, and love. SATGURU give me this RAAS, this treasure so that I may live your HUKAM, WILL in my daily life.

I believe literal and misleading translations of SGGS have done serious damage to the SIKHI way of life and Sikh psyche. Instead of facilitating self awakening and spiritual enlightenment, or teaching how to be a good human being, Sikhs are praying for material wealth, worldly comforts, power, and status. I like to say here that misinterpretation and distortion of Gurbani happened after GURU period in the hands of NIRMALAS, UDASSIES who rewrote the spiritual message of GURBANI in context of VEDANTIC SPIRITUALITY. Now is the responsibility of all progressive SIKH SCHOLARS to rediscover the real spirituality of GURU NANAK and educate SIKH SANGAT.

Harbans Singh Kandola. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he read Ph.D. in Agriculture from Punjab Agriculture University in 1972. He moved to Canada in 1973 and retired as senior bank manager in 2005. He reads Gurbani passionately to understand its spiritual message and how it matters in his daily life. He read Prof Sahib Singh’s ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan’ (SGGS translation) in five years, with complete notes. In the past two decades, Harbans has engaged in Gurbani discussion in radio and television programmes, as well as newspapers and the Sikh Bulletin. He believes that we now have literature with the true and real message of Gurbani which has to be presented to Sikhs and non-Sikhs. This article is from his unpublished book ‘Renaissance of Sikhi’.

