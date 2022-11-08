Gurchran Singh (1959 -2022), Medical Assistant, Seremban

GURCHRAN SINGH S/O LATE BACHAN SINGH

23.9.1959 – 8.11.2022

Wife: Sukhdev Kaur d/o Late Chanchel Singh

Children: Manpreet Kaur & Virender Singh

Son in Law: Rajvinpal Singh s/o Sardar Nerwair Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 9 November 2022 (Wednesday), at Jalan Templer Crematorium (Address: Dawn Estate, Jln Tun Dr. Ismail, 70200 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan)

Contact:

Manpreet 016 669 5745

Virender 01266 36775

We mourn the departure of a Son, Brother, Husband and Father who has always loved unconditionally and been there for all us. A man who has always enjoyed his life in ways that meant a lot to him.

﻿

| Entry: 8 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.