Fundraiser for NUS Visiting Professorship in Sikh Studies crosses S$400k

By Jasrinder Kaur | Singapore |

The fund raising initiative to establish a Visiting Professorship in Sikh Studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has crossed the one third mark.

The fundraiser for the professorship, a first in Asia outside the Indian subcontinent, has raised S$400,000 of the targeted S$1.2 million.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all donors, both Sikhs and non Sikhs from Singapore and beyond for their kind donations,” said Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) council member Baljit Singh.

CSGB has taken up the task to raise funds for the initiative that will promote academic scholarship in Sikh studies both in Singapore and globally.

As part of the project, in April 2022, NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) and the CSGB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the visiting professorship expected to commence in 2023.

“The Visiting Chair in Sikh Studies at the National University of Singapore is an initiative to carry the Sikh Way of Life beyond our Sikh institutions so that it can be carried to wider humanity and rightfully capture not only Sikh’s contribution to the history of South Asia but also explore both contributions and challenges that the Sikh diaspora has made since than in both Asia including South East Asia and the rest of the world.

“With NUS’s platform, it will offer the program to be leveraged by the brand of a world class university thus increasing its reach,” he told Asia Samachar.

CSGB began the fundraising efforts in 2019 in conjunction with the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith.

Singaporean corporate and individual donors will be entitled to a 2.5 times tax break for the amount invested. Additionally the government of Singapore will co contribute on a 1:1/3.

The CSGB manages and operates the daily running of two Singapore’s Gurdwaras – Central Sikh Temple (CST) at the junction of Towner Road/Serangoon Road and the Silat Road Sikh Temple (SRST) along Jalan Bukit Merah. The board, formalised through the enactment of the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board Act of the Singapore Parliament, is a gazetted statutory board recognised by the Government of Singapore.

To contribute to the project, click here.

RELATED STORY:

Singapore establishes potential landmark Visiting Professorship in Sikh Studies (Asia Samachar, 15 April 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.