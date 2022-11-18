Fearless lawmaker Karpal Singh a ‘great Malaysian’, says Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar Ibrahim talking about Karpal Singh at a general election rally in Kuala Lumpur on 16 nov 2022. Seated left is Gobind Singh Deo

Prime Ministerial candidate Anwar Ibrahim described the late Karpal Singh, a legend and a giant in the Malaysian political landscape, as a ‘great Malaysian’.

Speaking at an election rally in Kuala Lumpur two days ago (Nov 16, 2022), he singled out Karpal Singh as someone who personified what makes a true Malaysia.

“I’m proud to say he’s a good Malaysian, he’s a great Malaysian, he’s a fighter for justice and human rights in this country,” said the leader of Pakatan Harapan (PH) — a coalition comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah — which is leading the charge in Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15), but still said to be short of being able to claim an outright victory. Malaysians will vote tomorrow (Nov 19) for 222 parliament seats.

“Orang PAS kata Anwar pencacai DAP (People say I’m influenced by the DAP). I don’t care a damn what they say. This is my commitment. This is the future of this country,” he said, referring to a multiracial and multi-religious nation, with people respecting each other.

To view the video, click here (go to 2:44.30)

The PH leader was narrating a story on how Karpal had taken up his court cases without charging him a single sen at a time when Anwar was serving a prison sentence. At one point, Anwar’s late brother had raised funds to defray the cost but Karpal refused the money. The next week, Karpal lashed out at Anwar during a regular prison visit.

Gobind Singh Deo (left) and his dad Karpal Singh at an Pakatan Rakyat event in 2012 – Photo:

“Do you think I’m hard up for money? It’s my duty to defend you because you have been unjustly treated, unjustly prisoned,” Karpal told him. However, Anwar said even he was unaware that his brother had raised the funds.

Karpal, the DAP chairman a long-serving parliamentarian, died in a car accident on 17 April 2014. He had himself undergone detention without trial under the first administration of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In 2018, PH won the election to form the federal government, with Dr Mahathir as prime minister. Karpal’s son Gobind Singh Deo made history as the first Sikh to become a Malaysian minister. His eldest brother, Jagdeep Singh Deo, won a state assembly seat in Penang while another brother Ramkarpal Singh won the Bukit Gelugor parliament seat. Gobind and Ramkarpal are running in the polls.

“Gobind…dia Sikh, dia bukan Islam, tapi saya tengok kemanusiaan dia, kegigihan dia,” Anwar said in the same rally speech.

The late Karpal Singh (centre) with Anwar Ibrahim

