Mundey Kampung Dey, a Panjabi film with a Malaysian twist

If you’re a movie fan, here’s a chance to catch something different. A Panjabi film with local Malaysian tastes is set to hit the cinemas on Dec 15.

Mundey Kampung Dey is a story of three childhood friends from a backwater village move to Kuala Lumpur in search of a better life. However, their optimistic plans are cut short when they come across a parcel belonging to a huge player in KL’s dark underworld. There’s something valuable inside the parcel, and this boss lady will kill to get it back.

The comedy features Anwaar Beg Moghal, Nipun C, Hemant Shergill, Sanjna Suri, Chamkaur Singh, Mansher Singh and Shamini Ramasamy.

“Being in film and TV industry for more than 15 years, I always wanted to do a Panjabi film with local taste. My inspiration was the late P. Ramlee. He likes to showcase the true Malaysian in his movies,” movie director Mansher Singh told Asia Samachar.

“We. Punjabis in Malaysia., have contributed a lot to our country in various areas. It’s time to contribute our talents in films,” he added.

