Why Gobind Singh Deo stayed out of Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet?

Gobind Singh Deo on the GE15 campaign train

Former minister and lawmaker Gobind Singh Deo won in style in Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19. He won the Damansara seat with a whopping majority of 124,619 votes, the biggest majority for any of the candidates. Both his opponents lost their deposits for the low number of votes they garnered.

One week later, Anwar Ibrahim from Pakatan Harapan (PH) was appointed Prime Minister when he managed to stitch together the support of Barisan Nasional (BN) and a few other parties and coalitions. When he announced the Cabinet lineup yesterday (Dec 2), Gobind’s name was conspicuously missing.

Here’s why. Gobind is a key party leader of DAP, the party that won the most seats for the PH coalition. His party contributed 40 of the 81 seats won by PH. Anwar’s party PKR won 31, Amanah 8 and UPKO 2.

The last time PH led the government, Gobind was made a minister. And he emerged shining, noted for his hard work and effectiveness. So, why was he not in the lineup?

Gobind took to the social media to explain his absence from the Cabinet. In a Facebook entry today, signing off as MP Damansara, he writes:

“There have been many who have asked why I wasn’t included in the cabinet announced by the Prime Minister yesterday.

Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim did ask me to be part of his cabinet. However, after considering the matter, I informed him that I was unable to do so and that I would focus on my role as an MP and assist the government in all ways that I can moving ahead.

I wish to thank him for asking me to be part of his cabinet. I again express my full confidence in his leadership and believe that he will be able to successfully take Malaysia to greater heights.”

Staying out of the Cabinet will also allow him to continue his law practice.

In 2018, Gobind made history as the first Sikh to become a Malaysian minister. His eldest brother, Jagdeep Singh Deo, won a state assembly seat in Penang while another brother Ramkarpal Singh won the Bukit Gelugor parliament seat. Ramkarpal was again returned as a parliamentarian in GE15.

Anwar Ibrahim talking about Karpal Singh at a general election rally in Kuala Lumpur on 16 nov 2022. Seated left is Gobind Singh Deo



