Sukhdev Singh Purba @ Dev (1965 – 2022), Singapore

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SUKHDEV SINGH PURBA @ DEV (SINGAPORE)
8.7.1965 – 28.11.2022
Parents: Late Sardar Karam Singh Purba & Late Sardarni Sarjit Kaur Jassal
Pind: Moga, Punjab
Companion: Leah Sutiman (Singapore)
Siblings / Spouse:
Late Devinder Singh
Late Balvinder Singh / Ansulaben
Daljit Kaur
Kulwant Kaur / Gurcharan Singh Randhawa
Late Jasbir Kaur / Late Raj Pal Sharma (India)
Rani Jagdish / Naeem Ansari
Kuldeep Kaur / Jonathan Tickner (Australia)
Late Santokh Singh / Dalbir Kaur
Jaspal Kaur
Late Satwant Singh
Late Ravinder Kaur / Bhajnik Singh Mann
Family members to be contacted:
Kulwant Kaur (Kanthi): 011-11179622
Rani Jagdish: 018-9419026
Jaspal Kaur (Palo): 012-4058579
Path Da Bhog: 11 December 2022 (Sunday), from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Police Ipoh.
We mourn the great loss of a Son, Brother, Companion and Uncle who has always loved his family unconditionally. He is deeply missed and forever loved. May he rest in peace!
| Entry: 6 Dec 2022 | Source: Family