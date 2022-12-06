Sukhdev Singh Purba @ Dev (1965 – 2022), Singapore

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SUKHDEV SINGH PURBA @ DEV (SINGAPORE)

8.7.1965 – 28.11.2022

Parents: Late Sardar Karam Singh Purba & Late Sardarni Sarjit Kaur Jassal

Pind: Moga, Punjab

Companion: Leah Sutiman (Singapore)

Siblings / Spouse:

Late Devinder Singh

Late Balvinder Singh / Ansulaben

Daljit Kaur

Kulwant Kaur / Gurcharan Singh Randhawa

Late Jasbir Kaur / Late Raj Pal Sharma (India)

Rani Jagdish / Naeem Ansari

Kuldeep Kaur / Jonathan Tickner (Australia)

Late Santokh Singh / Dalbir Kaur

Jaspal Kaur

Late Satwant Singh

Late Ravinder Kaur / Bhajnik Singh Mann

Family members to be contacted:

Kulwant Kaur (Kanthi): 011-11179622

Rani Jagdish: 018-9419026

Jaspal Kaur (Palo): 012-4058579

Path Da Bhog: 11 December 2022 (Sunday), from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Police Ipoh.

We mourn the great loss of a Son, Brother, Companion and Uncle who has always loved his family unconditionally. He is deeply missed and forever loved. May he rest in peace!

| Entry: 6 Dec 2022 | Source: Family