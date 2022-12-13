Harbhajan Singh Josen (1944 – 2022), Kalumpang

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥

Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥

SARDAR HARBHAJAN SINGH JOSEN

15.5.1944 – 13.12.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, Sardar Harbhajan Singh Josen, who passed away on the 13th of December 2022. Funeral service is on the 14th December 2022 (Wednesday). Cortege will leave at 1pm from No. 8, Sikh Temple Kalumpang, 44100 Hulu Selangor for the Kalumpang Crematorium.

I N G R I E F

Sardarni Arkee Kaur (wife)

Ashdeepak Singh Josen – Arvinder Bains (Son & daughter-in-law)

Harjit Kaur – Amarjit Singh (Daughter & son-in-law)

Kiranjeet Kaur – Narinder Singh Kingrah (Daughter & son-in-law)

Vimala Kaur Josen – Jaspal Singh Josen (Daughter & son-in-law)

Nirmala Kaur Josen – Murugan (Daughter & son-in-law)

Parkash Kaur Josen – Paramjeet Singh (Daughter & son-in-law)

Grandchildren and Relatives

Contact details

Deepak Singh 019 – 663 4070

Jaspal Singh 017 – 889 7673

Senjit Singh 012 – 913 7196

Waze Location

| Entry: 13 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

