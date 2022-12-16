Mata Bhajjan Kaur d/o Pertap Singh (1937 – 2022), Seremban

“Whoever has come shall depart – Guru Nanak”

MATA BHAJJAN KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH

16.7.1937 – 16.12.2022

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Village: Singhanwala

Husband: Late Harban Singh s/o Nika Singh (Malayan Railways, Seremban)

Children:
Late Noor Firdaus Diljit
Manmohan Singh / Gurit Kaur
Bhagwant Kaur / Chandran Mani
Ranjit Kaur / N. Chandran
Nor Fairuz Sarjit / Ahmad Junaidi Said
Harjit Singh / Charanjeet Kaur

Grandchildren:
Dr. Pradeep Chand / Vivi Vyanie
Dr. Praveena Chand / Dr. Tan Yoong Han
Late Nur Ain Atikah
Dr. Prameela Chand
Leena Sonia Kaur / Daljit Singh
Taranum Nisha/ Ahmed Khan
Nur Ain Sakinah / Mohd Zabawi
Belle Hullon
Tabassum Nisha / Mohamed Rafiq
Krishna Singh
Dilraaj Singh Hullon
Maanroshan Singh Hullon

Great Grandchildren:
Mohd Rehan Khan
Chloe Amara Pradeep
Mohd Farhan Khan
Nur Sarah Aisyah

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 17 Dec 2022 (Saturday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortege leaves at 11.30am from the residence at No 1948, Jalan Kerapu 12, Taman Permai 3, 70200 Seremban NSDK

For any info please contact:
Manmohan Singh 012 3061157
Harjit Singh 012 3515443

Gone too soon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

| Entry: 16 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

