Mata Bhajjan Kaur d/o Pertap Singh (1937 – 2022), Seremban

“Whoever has come shall depart – Guru Nanak”
MATA BHAJJAN KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH
16.7.1937 – 16.12.2022
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Village: Singhanwala
Husband: Late Harban Singh s/o Nika Singh (Malayan Railways, Seremban)
Children:
Late Noor Firdaus Diljit
Manmohan Singh / Gurit Kaur
Bhagwant Kaur / Chandran Mani
Ranjit Kaur / N. Chandran
Nor Fairuz Sarjit / Ahmad Junaidi Said
Harjit Singh / Charanjeet Kaur
Grandchildren:
Dr. Pradeep Chand / Vivi Vyanie
Dr. Praveena Chand / Dr. Tan Yoong Han
Late Nur Ain Atikah
Dr. Prameela Chand
Leena Sonia Kaur / Daljit Singh
Taranum Nisha/ Ahmed Khan
Nur Ain Sakinah / Mohd Zabawi
Belle Hullon
Tabassum Nisha / Mohamed Rafiq
Krishna Singh
Dilraaj Singh Hullon
Maanroshan Singh Hullon
Great Grandchildren:
Mohd Rehan Khan
Chloe Amara Pradeep
Mohd Farhan Khan
Nur Sarah Aisyah
Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 17 Dec 2022 (Saturday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
Cortege leaves at 11.30am from the residence at No 1948, Jalan Kerapu 12, Taman Permai 3, 70200 Seremban NSDK
For any info please contact:
Manmohan Singh 012 3061157
Harjit Singh 012 3515443
Gone too soon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
| Entry: 16 Dec 2022 | Source: Family
