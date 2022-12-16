Mata Bhajjan Kaur d/o Pertap Singh (1937 – 2022), Seremban

“Whoever has come shall depart – Guru Nanak”

MATA BHAJJAN KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH

16.7.1937 – 16.12.2022

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

Village: Singhanwala

Husband: Late Harban Singh s/o Nika Singh (Malayan Railways, Seremban)

Children:

Late Noor Firdaus Diljit

Manmohan Singh / Gurit Kaur

Bhagwant Kaur / Chandran Mani

Ranjit Kaur / N. Chandran

Nor Fairuz Sarjit / Ahmad Junaidi Said

Harjit Singh / Charanjeet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Dr. Pradeep Chand / Vivi Vyanie

Dr. Praveena Chand / Dr. Tan Yoong Han

Late Nur Ain Atikah

Dr. Prameela Chand

Leena Sonia Kaur / Daljit Singh

Taranum Nisha/ Ahmed Khan

Nur Ain Sakinah / Mohd Zabawi

Belle Hullon

Tabassum Nisha / Mohamed Rafiq

Krishna Singh

Dilraaj Singh Hullon

Maanroshan Singh Hullon

Great Grandchildren:

Mohd Rehan Khan

Chloe Amara Pradeep

Mohd Farhan Khan

Nur Sarah Aisyah

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 17 Dec 2022 (Saturday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortege leaves at 11.30am from the residence at No 1948, Jalan Kerapu 12, Taman Permai 3, 70200 Seremban NSDK

For any info please contact:

Manmohan Singh 012 3061157

Harjit Singh 012 3515443

Gone too soon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

﻿

| Entry: 16 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.