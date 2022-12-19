Kumari Seema Surinder Pal (1972 – 2022), Desa Sri Hartamas / Arora Sports

KUMARI SEEMA SURINDER PAL

16.6.1972 – 18.12.2022

The family is deeply saddened to inform the demise of Kumari Seema Surinder Pal the wife of Sardar Manmeet Singh (Arora Sports) on Sunday 18 December 2022.

Husband: Manmeet Singh

Children: Rajvin Singh, Amreeta Kaur, Aneel Arora Singh

Son-in-law: Gurdip Singh

Siblings: Rajinder Kumar, Kumari Savita, Kumari Meera, Late Manjit Singh

Mother: Urmala Kumari

Father: Late Surinder Pal

Cortege leaves from No 26, Jalan 41/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur on Monday 19 December 2022 (Monday) at 1:30pm for Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur. Anteem Saskar will be at 2.30pm.

For more information please contact via WhatsApp

Aneel Arora 012-7221895 Dinesh 012-6322905 Mahesh 013-301 7087

Further update will follow on prayers and Bhog.

All know that the drop merges into the ocean, but few know that the ocean merges into the drop. Sant Kabir

| Entry: 19 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

