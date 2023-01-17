GSC: Timely intervention saves wholesale destruction of 200 copies of Guru Granth Sahib

Statement | Global Sikh Council | 16 January 2023 |

An ill-considered plan to destroy old and possibly historic copies of the Guru Granth Sahib has been stopped by the timely intervention of President Global Sikh Council (GSC).

On learning that it was planned to send 200 old copies of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Pakistan to New Delhi for Agan Bhet (formal disposal), the President, immediately approached S Ramesh Singh MP and member Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee who is a GSC representative. With his help she managed to put a stop to this ill-conceived plan of taking 200 Birs to Delhi for Agan Bhet.

The GSC believes that the Delhi Gurdwara Committee were in error to facilitate Agan Bhet of the Birs without investigating their historic value. The GSC will work to ensure:

the age, authenticity, and value of these 200 Birs and other historic literature is properly investigated,

important literature is properly documented and preserved using modern scientific techniques and photographic analysis,

greater efforts are made to preserve and disseminate the richness of our heritage for ourselves and future generations.

We urge the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)Amritsar to be more vigilant in preventing ill-informed people getting involved in issues involving Sikh heritage. They should safeguard our precious Sikh heritage by inviting experts, and thoroughly investigating issues and concerns. The GSC would like to thank S Ramesh Singh MP for his timely assistance and continuing to liaise for further action in this matter.

Lady Singh, Kanwaljit Kaur President

Global Sikh Council is a confederation of National Level Sikh Organisations worldwide, working together for the advancement of the Sikh religion guided by the Guru Granth Sahib and the socio-economic development of the Sikh community.

(The above letter, dated 16 Jan 2023, was confirmed by the sender)

