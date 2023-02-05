Puran Singh Dhillon (Puru) (1958 – 2023), Simpang Pulai, Ipoh

PURAN SINGH DHILLON S/O BACHAN SINGH DHILLON (PURU)

21.6.1958 – 31.1.2023

Village: Jeobala, Amritsar

Hamerjit Kaur d/o Chanan Singh (Wife)

Bhawinder Kaur (daughter) / Rajindar Singh (son in law)

Arwindar Singh (Grandson)

Path da Bhog will be held on 12th Feb 2023 (Sunday), from 10am -12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Gunong Rapat, Ipoh. Address: Lorong Gunung Rapat 11, Gunung Rapat, 31350 Ipoh, Perak

Contact:

Rajs Pannu 016 344 9032

Bhawin 017 5967013

A loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He lived a full life and will be missed terribly by his family.

Entry: 5 Feb 2023

