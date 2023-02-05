Jasvir Singh: ‘I’m a devout Sikh – and married to a man’ – BBC

Jasvir and Nick on their wedding day

By Aleem Maqbool | BBC | Britain |

Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay – a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It’s put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.

Jasvir Singh lays out some photographs on the table in front of him. They are pictures of joyful moments from the day last summer when he married his husband, Nick.

“I know that speaking about this is going to be highly controversial,” he says. “I’m sure there will be lots of people out there who will be upset, annoyed, even angry at me.

“But I’ve got nothing to hide and I know that I have got Waheguru [God] with me, as I have had Waheguru with me all the way.”

Jasvir is a family law barrister and the main Sikh contributor to Radio 4’s Thought For The Day. He has just been awarded a CBE for his work bringing faith communities together and advocating for vulnerable groups.

But through it all, he has lived with a swirl of speculation about his private life – often spilling over into attempts at intimidation – that he now wants to address head-on.

“There is a very small element of the British Sikh community that makes itself loudly heard. From them I have received death threats for being gay, I have been accused on a TV station of being an infidel and I have even had individuals call me up and threaten to expose me.”

Though Jasvir says he has not tried to hide his sexual orientation, it is not something he has talked about publicly.

After a video from his wedding recently started being shared on social media, he felt the time was right to speak up. He wanted to tell his story on his own terms, and also to send a message to gay Sikhs facing difficulties.

“Just as my Sikhism is part of me, so is my sexuality. So is my turban. So is my identity. I can’t divorce any one thing from the rest of me. That is who I am.”

Jasvir Singh chairs London-based City Sikhs and is the vice chair at the Faiths Forum. To read the full story, click here.

