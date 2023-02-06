Prithipal Singh (1945 – 2023), Ampang (Previously Bukit Mertajam, Penang)

PIRTHIPAL SINGH

8.1.1945 – 3.2.2023

Wife: Sukhdeep Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Harvinderjit Kaur Saran (Late) / ​​Manjit Singh

Dr Harmeet Kaur Bhullar ​​/ Pritpall Singh Bhullar

Dr Mohinder Pal Singh Saran​​ / Harvinder Kaur Gill

Grandchildren:

Avneet Kaur Bhullar​​

Gurtaj Singh Saran

Pranveer Singh Bhullar​​

Simrath Kaur Saran

Path da Bhog: 12 February 2023 (Sunday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Ampang (Jalan Ulu Kelang)

Contact: Mohinder Pal Singh (017-665 3815)

﻿

| Entry: 6 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

