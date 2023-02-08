White Sun wins Grammy for album with three Gurbani shabads

White Sun members (L-R): Adam Berry, Harijiwan and Gurujas Khalsa

Los Angeles-based new age trio has won a Grammy award for their album Mystic Mirror which contains three shabads from the Guru Granth Sahib. White Sun landed the award for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant album for the album released last year.

The trio consist of singer/songwriter Gurujas Khalsa, percussionist Harijiwan Khalsa and instrumentalist/producer Adam Berry.

This is not their first win at the Grammys. This In 2017, they won the New Age Album Grammy award for the album White Sun II.

How to best describe their music, which involves a blend of different style and genres? In an interview with BMI, Gurujas said: “This is always a hard question for me to answer, but I am going to say new-age pop. Ultimately our music comes from a place I don’t entirely understand, and there is no model for what we do. We shape the music just as the music shapes us. Every time we create a song, I feel something new has arrived, something I might not have context for. This is my personal experience.”

When asked how did the news of her second Grammy nomination via Mystic Mirror, she said: “I’m beside myself! We were all totally over the moon when we learned about the nomination. Mystic Mirror was a new direction for us in so many ways, and required a tremendous amount of effort, so the recognition is extremely gratifying.”

